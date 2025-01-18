AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 400 Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 132.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LVHI stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.51. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67.

About Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

