Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 29,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 25,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

