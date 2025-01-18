Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.