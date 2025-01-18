Investors Buy Large Volume of The Cigna Group Call Options (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 16,328 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the average daily volume of 3,548 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 target price (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.93.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CI opened at $284.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.