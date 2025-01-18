JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $52,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $88,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIP opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $846.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

