JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.81 Million Stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,349 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKTX. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 28,478.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 135,274 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,834,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 442,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $38,231.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,689.80. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Nkarta Stock Down 0.8 %

NKTX stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $174.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

