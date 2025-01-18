SELLAS Life Sciences Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 8,964 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 308% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,198 call options.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLS. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:SLS opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.41.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

