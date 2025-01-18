Coinbase Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 346,763 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 255,168 call options.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,101 shares in the company, valued at $35,598,033.30. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $19,112,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $172,528. This represents a 99.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,033 shares of company stock valued at $102,613,277 over the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $295.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.81.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.