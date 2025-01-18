Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 11,174 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the average daily volume of 4,970 call options.

MicroVision Trading Up 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MicroVision by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 117,035 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 16.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 42,704 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 29.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 88,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

