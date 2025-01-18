JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Sprinklr by 18.2% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sprinklr by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

