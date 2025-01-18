Truist Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 16,975 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,321 call options.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after buying an additional 2,720,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,350,000 after acquiring an additional 456,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,365,000 after acquiring an additional 288,306 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,003,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,983,000 after purchasing an additional 478,886 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,047,370 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

