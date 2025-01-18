JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,876,110 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 90.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,876,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in EZCORP by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 640.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $669.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In other EZCORP news, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 34,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $428,403.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,725.64. The trade was a 34.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 101,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,608.11. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

