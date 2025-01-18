Barclays PLC Acquires 13,302 Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 91,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $351.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.67. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60.

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity at Northeast Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Diane B. Cavanaugh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $56,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,056.40. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Mckenzie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,788.80. This represents a 7.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $209,766 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

