Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSRR. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,818,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,146,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 176,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

BSRR opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $422.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Albert L. Berra sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $81,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,031.12. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $144,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,462.60. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,056 shares of company stock valued at $244,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

