Decatur Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $233.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day moving average is $196.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

