Synovus Financial Corp Has $75.70 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.65.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.56 and a 200 day moving average of $196.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

