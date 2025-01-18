Barclays PLC Acquires 28,825 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 8,355.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,205,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,189,000 after buying an additional 64,944 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 345,464.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 404,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 306.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 608,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE LSPD opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.44.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $277.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.90 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. Analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

