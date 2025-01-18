Barclays PLC Has $478,000 Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Citi Trends by 111.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Citi Trends by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 196,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $317,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,396 shares in the company, valued at $882,990.24. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Citi Trends from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

CTRN opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $232.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

