Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

