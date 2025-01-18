Tri Ri Asset Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,000. Amazon.com makes up 5.0% of Tri Ri Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

