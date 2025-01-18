Barclays PLC Purchases 28,208 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLYS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

MLYS opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.30). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 25,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $382,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,689.22. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $97,888.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,482.70. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,572 shares of company stock valued at $646,980. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

