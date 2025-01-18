Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 208.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,188 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acelyrin by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,642,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 628,528 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Acelyrin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,926,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 30.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 388,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,094 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acelyrin by 81.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 273,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SLRN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Acelyrin Price Performance

SLRN stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $199.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Acelyrin, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.89.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.