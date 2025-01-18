Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 280.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLPR opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -131.03%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

