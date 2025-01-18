Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 14,122 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 453.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after acquiring an additional 952,356 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 293.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 52,581 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 497.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $1,263,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UAUG opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.