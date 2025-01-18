Barclays PLC Buys 2,576 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLFC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $4,066,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,501,452.84. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $97,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,280. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,310. 57.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $198.01 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $235.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.