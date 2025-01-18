Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,127 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPOF. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,152,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 565,451 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 276.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 508,715 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $3,171,000. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,915,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 95,945 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $39,842,429.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,881.10. The trade was a 98.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 2.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.30. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.