Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,542 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,682 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $282.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.71.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

AQST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

