Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 361.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $871,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,456.24. This represents a 44.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 55,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.18 per share, for a total transaction of $949,298.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,328,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,207,358.06. This trade represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

