Barclays PLC Acquires 23,499 Shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 177.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Southern California Bancorp were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCAL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the third quarter worth $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter worth $166,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Southern California Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Southern California Bancorp stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Southern California Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $488.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern California Bancorp Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.