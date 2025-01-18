Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 257.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,841 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,180,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 153,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $871.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.13.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

