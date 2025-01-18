Barclays PLC Buys 11,866 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in USCB Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USCB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in USCB Financial by 611.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 524,398 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in USCB Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

USCB opened at $18.20 on Friday. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $361.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded USCB Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised USCB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USCB Financial

About USCB Financial

(Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.