Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 256.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 80,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 43.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 42.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

