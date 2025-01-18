Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 368.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 105.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Movado Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,316 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Stock Performance

MOV opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.03. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $29.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 134.62%.

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Movado Group

About Movado Group

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.