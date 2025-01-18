Barclays PLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,444 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU opened at $5.83 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

