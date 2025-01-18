Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 17,567 ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATS by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ATS by 121.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ATS by 41.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after buying an additional 180,129 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of ATS by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ATS by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 718,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after buying an additional 142,908 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Price Performance

ATS stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.16. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.