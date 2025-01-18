Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 258.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $124,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $8.41 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NNOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NNOX

Nano-X Imaging Profile

(Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.