Barclays PLC Acquires 18,724 Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 106.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,806,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAPR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 4.08. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

