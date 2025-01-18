Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,981 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 83,556 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Accolade by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth $2,378,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 13,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $48,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,537.60. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 41,298 shares of company stock valued at $149,987 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accolade Trading Up 0.4 %

ACCD opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.08. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCD has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accolade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

