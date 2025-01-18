NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s Largest Position

Point72 Italy S.r.l. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 36,772 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 13.8% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.71 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.90. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

