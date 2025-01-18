Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 356.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,046 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

