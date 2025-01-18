NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is State Street Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 945,738,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35,750,704 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.7% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. State Street Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $114,860,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $137.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $128.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.