Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $63.90 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 6.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 896.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,771,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $713,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,136 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,128.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 176,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 941.2% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

