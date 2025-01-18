Barclays PLC Acquires 43,671 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 263.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1,139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 60,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,968 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,325,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 449,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $12.16 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $662.72 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,347.04. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

