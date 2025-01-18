Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,668 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 6.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,634,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 558,964 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 73.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 583,660 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 155,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DENN. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Denny’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

