Barclays PLC Purchases 11,608 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,073,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LFVN opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $316.88 million, a P/E ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.82. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 29.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFVN. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Further Reading

