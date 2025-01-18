NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 59,088 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 8.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $156,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 202,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 732,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 117,609 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $75,489,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $137.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

