NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 10.4% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 914.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $137.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.