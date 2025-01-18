Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Purchases Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently bought shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). In a filing disclosed on January 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in O’Reilly Automotive stock on December 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/16/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 12/9/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) on 12/9/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/13/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 10/28/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 10/28/2024.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,216.79 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,283.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,223.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,159.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,270.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,866,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. Jackson assumed office on January 3, 2023. Jackson’s current term ends on January 3, 2025. Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. Jackson declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

