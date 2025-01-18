CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.50. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

