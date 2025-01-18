CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

CIX opened at C$30.95 on Friday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

